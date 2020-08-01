Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SCOTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Scout24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.25.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

