Scotiabank Lowers Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target to $12.00

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIV. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

VIV stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. Telefonica Brasil has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 10.92%. Research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 8.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

