Scotiabank Cuts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $62.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BCE. CIBC dropped their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of BCE opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. BCE has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BCE by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 237,182 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BCE by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

