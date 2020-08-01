Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $27.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Pareto Securities downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $775.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.