Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,893 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,310,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205,249 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,992,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,815,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,194,000 after buying an additional 2,772,270 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11,019.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,961 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,189,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.39 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

