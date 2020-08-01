Schrodinger Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 4th (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrodinger’s (NASDAQ:SDGR) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 4th. Schrodinger had issued 11,882,352 shares in its public offering on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $201,999,984 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Schrodinger’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrodinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

SDGR opened at $72.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Schrodinger has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $99.50.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Schrodinger will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Schrodinger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,470,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,413,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

