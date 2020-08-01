SBA Communications (SBAC) to Release Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect SBA Communications to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. SBA Communications has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBAC opened at $311.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.42. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $323.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,893.76 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $3,112,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,430.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,413 shares of company stock valued at $65,957,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

