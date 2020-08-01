Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $8.97

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $8.97. Sasol shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 54,883 shares.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sasol to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
