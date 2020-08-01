Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $8.97

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $8.97. Sasol shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 54,883 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sasol to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sasol in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sasol by 755.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 49.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 71.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

