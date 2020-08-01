Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) Receives €259.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €259.90 ($292.02).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRT3 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($359.55) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($233.71) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €330.00 ($370.79) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

FRA:SRT3 opened at €325.40 ($365.62) on Wednesday. Sartorius has a 52-week low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a 52-week high of €124.70 ($140.11). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €308.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €258.12.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

