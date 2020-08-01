Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered Safestore to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

SFSHF opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. Safestore has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

