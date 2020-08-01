Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered Safestore to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
