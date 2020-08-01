Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 284 ($3.49) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 263 ($3.24) to GBX 264 ($3.25) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 276 ($3.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 264.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.18).

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 9.03 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $8.10. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

