Ryanair’s (RYAAY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

RYAAY opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 1.32. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

