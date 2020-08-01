Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rwe Ag Sp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rwe Ag Sp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 63.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Rwe Ag Sp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Rwe Ag Sp’s payout ratio is presently -50.39%.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

