RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.38.

NYSE:RPM opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in RPM International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in RPM International by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 295,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in RPM International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

