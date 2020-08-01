ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROYMY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.87. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

