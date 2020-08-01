Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on September 21st

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,080.80 ($13.30) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,249.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,484.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,641 ($32.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDSB. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($22.27) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,810 ($22.27) to GBX 1,935 ($23.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.69) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,812.95 ($22.31).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

