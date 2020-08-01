Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $454,688,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,909,000 after buying an additional 4,255,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,274,000 after buying an additional 2,184,711 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23,609.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after buying an additional 1,176,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,014,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,647,000 after buying an additional 690,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

