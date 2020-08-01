Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

WDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $957.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.52. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.26 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1,419.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.