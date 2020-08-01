Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.08.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. Newmont Goldcorp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $235,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,289.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,745 shares of company stock worth $8,155,009. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

