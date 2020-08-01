Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIP. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

NYSE:BIP opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 168.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 36.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 55,545 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

