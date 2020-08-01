Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.96.

NYSE:EQT opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. EQT has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. EQT’s revenue was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EQT will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

