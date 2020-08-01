Royal Bank of Canada Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$15.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EFN. Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.63.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of EFN opened at C$11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 93.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.51. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.47.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$247.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 0.943002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.