Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,984 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $24,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 261,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,734,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

