Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €95.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.92 ($110.03).

EPA:SU opened at €98.24 ($110.38) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($85.78). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €97.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.21.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

