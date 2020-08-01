Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,009,000 after purchasing an additional 402,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $567,673,000 after acquiring an additional 548,721 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after buying an additional 289,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,228,000 after buying an additional 91,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,733,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,636,000 after buying an additional 229,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $89.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.