Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $412.80.

NYSE:ROP opened at $432.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.72 and its 200-day moving average is $363.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $441.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,874,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,689,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,663,000 after buying an additional 323,016 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,748,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,382,000 after purchasing an additional 217,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

