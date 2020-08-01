Roche’s (RHHVF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Roche to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC upgraded Roche to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $342.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.62. Roche has a one year low of $265.67 and a one year high of $399.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

