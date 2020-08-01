Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $304.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $46.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 660,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 2nd quarter worth $763,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 2nd quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

