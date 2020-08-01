Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 15th

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Robert Half International has increased its dividend by an average of 40.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Robert Half International has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of RHI opened at $50.87 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

