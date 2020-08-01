Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

NYSE:RIO opened at $61.04 on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $62.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 27.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.