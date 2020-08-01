Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.
NYSE:RIO opened at $61.04 on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $62.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Rio Tinto Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
