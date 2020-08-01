Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (RIO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $2.17 on September 17th

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, July 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.165 per share on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$89.68. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 1-year low of A$72.77 ($49.84) and a 1-year high of A$107.79 ($73.83). The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
About Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs
