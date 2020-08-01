Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (RIO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $2.17 on September 17th

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, July 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.165 per share on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$89.68. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 1-year low of A$72.77 ($49.84) and a 1-year high of A$107.79 ($73.83). The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

