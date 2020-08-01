RingCentral (RNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect RingCentral to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. RingCentral has set its Q2 guidance at $0.20-0.21 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.91-0.94 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RNG opened at $290.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.05. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $299.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.05, for a total transaction of $1,970,170.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,218,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total value of $285,443.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,349 shares in the company, valued at $51,412,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock worth $26,425,565. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

