Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rexnord in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

RXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of RXN opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $142,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 71,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,257,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,261.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,045 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

