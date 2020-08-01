Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Shares Gap Up to $46.54

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.84, but opened at $46.54. Rexford Industrial Realty shares last traded at $47.78, with a volume of 122,885 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 102.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $66,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

