Reviewing Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and Visa (NYSE:V)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Phreesia and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 2 10 0 2.83 Visa 0 5 22 0 2.81

Phreesia presently has a consensus price target of $30.55, suggesting a potential upside of 1.61%. Visa has a consensus price target of $208.58, suggesting a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Visa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than Phreesia.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -15.18% -19.36% -12.34% Visa 51.37% 40.65% 16.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phreesia and Visa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $124.78 million 9.08 -$20.29 million ($4.50) -6.68 Visa $22.98 billion 16.10 $12.08 billion $5.44 35.00

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Phreesia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Visa beats Phreesia on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. It deploys its platform in a range of modalities, including through Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Stations that are on-site kiosks. The company's Phreesia Platform provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; clinical support solution that collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. It serves patients, healthcare provider organizations, and life sciences companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

