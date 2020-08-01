Reviewing Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) & TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Abraxas Petroleum and TransGlobe Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 1 5 0 0 1.83 TransGlobe Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Abraxas Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 395.05%. TransGlobe Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 591.09%. Given TransGlobe Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransGlobe Energy is more favorable than Abraxas Petroleum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and TransGlobe Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $129.15 million 0.26 -$65.00 million N/A N/A TransGlobe Energy $278.93 million 0.15 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

TransGlobe Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum 1.72% -13.13% -4.73% TransGlobe Energy -23.04% 2.06% 1.42%

Volatility and Risk

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.47, suggesting that its stock price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats Abraxas Petroleum on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

