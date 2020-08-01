Resource Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Resource Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,314.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,522.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

