Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Trading Up 43.9%

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price rose 43.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.96 and last traded at C$5.90, approximately 157,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 40,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.08.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$924.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

