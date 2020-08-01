Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Trading Up 43.9%

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020 // Comments off

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price rose 43.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.96 and last traded at C$5.90, approximately 157,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 40,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.08.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$924.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.