ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,156,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,330,000 after buying an additional 432,805 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,174,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,215,000 after purchasing an additional 316,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after purchasing an additional 218,417 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

Shares of RMD opened at $202.51 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,796 shares in the company, valued at $16,703,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $734,519.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,867.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,546 shares of company stock worth $4,602,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

