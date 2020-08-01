Research Analysts Set Expectations for PJT Partners Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

PJT has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $232.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1,695.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 691,638 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $16,194,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 40.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 795,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after purchasing an additional 228,823 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 49.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 440,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 145,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at about $6,186,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

