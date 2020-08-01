Research Analysts Set Expectations for Op Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Op Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of OPBK opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Op Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Op Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Op Bancorp by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Op Bancorp by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Op Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Also, Director Brian Choi purchased 9,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $58,837.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 52,490 shares of company stock worth $322,866.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

