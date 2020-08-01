Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mondelez International Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

