Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ameris Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABCB. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

ABCB stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 18,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 180,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.