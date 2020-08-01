Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Republic First Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Republic First Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Republic First Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $141.83 million, a PE ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 5,207.5% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 3,292,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 106.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,130 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 58.5% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 1,954,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 721,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 382,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

