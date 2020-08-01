Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Armstrong World Industries Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AWI. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

NYSE:AWI opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.40, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,761.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

