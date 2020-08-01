Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $155.27 and last traded at $148.80, with a volume of 220748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.78.

The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $220,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,747,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,264 shares of company stock worth $12,168,083. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 39.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 87.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Repligen by 32.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.36, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.27 and a 200 day moving average of $111.55.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.