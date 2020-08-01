Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $155.27 and last traded at $148.80, with a volume of 220748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.78.

The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 15,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $1,981,823.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,095.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,264 shares of company stock worth $12,168,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 87.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 39.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.27 and its 200-day moving average is $111.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.