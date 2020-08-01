Renasant Corp. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renasant in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

In related news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $98,244.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Heyer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $49,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,294.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Renasant by 3,188.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Renasant by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

