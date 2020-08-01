Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

MARK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Remark in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.34. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARK. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter worth $28,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter worth $54,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Remark during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Remark by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

