Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.25.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

